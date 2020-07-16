Medical scans identify source of Norris’s pain in Austria

Lando Norris returned to the UK this week for scans after suffering pain during the Styrian Grand Prix weekend and says the cause has been identified as his body getting used to a Formula 1 car again.

The McLaren driver scored the first podium of his F1 career in Austria but then reported pain when driving once he got back in the car on Friday for the second weekend of three in a row. McLaren limited his running to help Norris get through the race and he duly delivered another standout final lap to finish fifth, and the 20-year-old says he has since been able to understand where his pain came from.

“We’ve kind of diagnosed it and I’m feeling better for this week, which is a very good thing,” Norris said. “I went back to the UK in the last few days, remaining in my bubble, to go and see some specialists and get scans and so on. We diagnosed pretty much what the problem was and I’m feeling better. It’s not something that’s going to heal completely overnight but I’m much better than what I was last weekend.

“It was just bruising from being out of an F1 car for so long, basically, and then getting back into it and going straight into a race weekend, doing so many laps. It wasn’t something I could really prepare for or know about until after we did the first weekend.”

While confident he is in better shape than a week ago, Norris admits he will have to see how his body feels when he next gets behind the wheel on Friday at the Hungaroring for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“Obviously we had a few days off in between but it hit my body a few days later and I was just a bit bruised. I’m all right for now. It’s hard to know until I’m back in the car and pushing it to the limit again but for now everything is good.”

Norris is currently third in the drivers’ championship after his strong start to the season, sitting 11 points behind Lewis Hamilton and 17 adrift of championship leader Valtteri Bottas.