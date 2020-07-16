EventCheck tech helps speed SRO’s safe return to racing

In adherence with approved COVID safety protocols established by local, state, and federal health authorities, SRO Motorsports America successfully returned to racing last weekend at Virginia International Raceway with its GT World Challenge America powered by AWS, Pirelli GT4 America, TC America, and GT Sports Club America series.

Aiding in that return was the series’ new technological partnership with EventCheck and the successful beta test of its contact logging and virtual credentialing app. The first-of-its-kind contact logging app combines a Bluetooth SmartID, a user-friendly app, and a secure AWS cloud database to store and analyze contact data; greatly enhancing event safety while protecting user privacy.

The app pairs a bluetooth SmartID card that’s affixed to each race attendee’s ID lanyard with an app that is able to detect close contact to other SmartIDs while at a race event. It also initiates a cell phone vibration if that person is within the prescribed social distance of six feet of a person that’s outside of their predetermined cell or team.

“The safety and health of our teams, drivers, partners and staff has always been our primary focus as we planned a return to racing,” said SRO Motorsports America president and CEO, Greg Gill. “EventCheck’s integration helped us as part of that overall plan and demonstrates how we’re utilizing technology to create a safer, smarter paddock experience for everyone.”

“We were thrilled to be able to support SRO America in making their event at VIR among the safest anywhere in the nation,” said EventCheck founder Clark Cambern. “We look forward to continuing to help SRO America innovate their event management through these challenging times.”