Vintage Motorsport’s July-Aug Issue is now available

The July-August 2020 issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine is now available. The cover and 7-page Salon feature hones in on the 1971 Martini Racing Porsche 917 019 that now resides in the Rev Institute’s museum in Naples, Florida. Porsche produced the most awesome racing sports car of the 20th century with the 917. What a car and what a story!

Writer David Linden looks back on the battle for the win in the 1975 Indianapolis 500 between Bobby Unser and Johnny Rutherford, a race that saw a horrendous crash involving Tom Sneva and one that was shortened to 174 laps because of a monsoon rainstorm. It was Unser’s second win in the “500,” and wait until you read his anecdotes.

