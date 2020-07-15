Kanaan to race in Bryant colors at Iowa

AJ Foyt Racing has revealed a new look for Tony Kanaan this weekend, as Bryant Heating & Cooling will be the primary sponsor of the Brazilian veteran’s No. 14 Chevrolet in this weekend’s pair of Iowa 250s at Iowa Speedway.

Bryant Heating & Cooling has enjoyed a long relationship with Kanaan, having first partnered with him in 2007 when he was driving for Andretti Green Racing. Bryant has been a major associate marketing partner of AJ Foyt Racing since Kanaan was signed to drive in 2018. In fact, the 2020 season is the 13th from the last 14 years that Bryant has worked with Kanaan, who won at Iowa in 2010.

“Bryant has been one of my longest supporters and they’ve always been there for me through the good and the bad times,” said Kanaan, who is only competing on oval tracks this season. “With every team I raced, they sponsored me, so that tells you something. I’m that kind of person too, so it’s so cool to see that people think like me about loyalty. That’s the way it is with the Bryant company, their mentality. I’ve known these people for more than a decade, so every time I go to an appearance now, it’s like going to dinner with friends.”

“We’re pleased to be the primary sponsor of Tony’s car this weekend in Iowa and we couldn’t be happier with the livery,” said Margo Richter, marketing manager for Bryant. “We’ve had a long relationship with Tony throughout his IndyCar Series career, and it has been an honor to work with him. He is a true inspiration and a wonderful ambassador of the sport of auto racing, so we couldn’t think of a better way to express our gratitude than to support him at one of his final races. We are excited to celebrate his entire Last Lap Tour this season and we wish him the best of luck this weekend.”

The car’s monocoque tub will be primarily white complemented by red sidepods, plus red front and rear wings.

“The Bryant livery looks fantastic and we are delighted to have them as the primary sponsor for the No. 14 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway,” said team president Larry Foyt. “They have a long and spirited history in IndyCar racing and, most recently, a great deal of history with Tony Kanaan. I can’t wait to see this car on track where we will try to make more history on this doubleheader weekend.”

Bryant has a long and storied history of involvement of motorsports sponsorship which dates as far back as the 1958 Indianapolis 500 with sponsorship of Eddie Johnson’s entry. It sponsored Foyt’s No. 33 entry in 1994 with John Andretti driving.

Held at night, the Iowa 250s will be broadcast live this Friday (Race 1) and Saturday (Race 2) on NBCSN starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.