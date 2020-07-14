Truex draws pole for All-Star Race

Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman will start on the front row for Wednesday night’s All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

A random draw set the lineup for the non-points event that will award $1 million to the winner. Sixteen drivers have qualified for the event, while three more will transfer from the All-Star Open and one from the fan vote.

Ryan Blaney and Justin Haley will start third and fourth ahead of Kevin Harvick. The rest of the starting top 10 for the All-Star Race is Matt Kenseth in sixth, Kurt Busch in seventh, Cole Custer in eighth, Brad Keselowski ninth, and Kyle Busch 10th. Ryan Newman, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin, and Erik Jones will start 11th through 16th.

Seven of the 16 drivers have previously won the All-Star Race – Kenseth, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Newman, Logano, Johnson, and Hamlin.

There are 22 drivers competing in the All-Star Open for a spot in the All-Star Race. Winners of each of the three segments will transfer in, followed by the fan vote recipient.

Michael McDowell and Aric Almirola will start on the front row in the Open. Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Tyler Reddick make up the rest of the top 10.

Darrell Wallace Jr., who has been leading the fan vote, will start sixth. William Byron will start seventh, followed by Chris Buescher, Clint Bowyer, and Matt DiBenedetto.

STARTING ORDER