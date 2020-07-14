The Week In IndyCar, July 14, with Rosenqvist and Ericsson

It’s an all-Swedish episode of The Week In IndyCar as Road America Round 2 winner Felix Rosenqvist, and his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson, who placed fourth on Sunday, call into answer questions submitted by NTT IndyCar Series fans via social media.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.