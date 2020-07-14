The Week In IndyCar, July 14, with Rosenqvist and Ericsson

It’s an all-Swedish episode of The Week In IndyCar as Road America Round 2 winner Felix Rosenqvist, and his Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson, who placed fourth on Sunday, call into answer questions submitted by NTT IndyCar Series fans via social media.
Episode time stamps for select topics:
Did Felix’s favorite Swedish coffee (named after a urinating fox) lead him to victory lane? (starts at 3m48s)
Rosenqvist’s performance on Sunday and what it meant for the No. 10 Honda team (5m41s)
Ericsson’s thoughts on his strong debut with Ganassi (9m42s)
Felix and Marcus on difference in team culture at CGR (14m59s)
Rise in Swedish talent in IndyCar and the Road To Indy (20m56s)
Insights on driving with the aeroscreen (24m35s)
Does Felix feel Conor Daly helped him to pass Pato O’Ward for the win? (29m44s)
