Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

2021 Amelia Island Concours to honor St. James

Racer, writer, broadcaster, entrepreneur and motivational speaker Lyn St. James is the featured honoree of the 26th annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance scheduled for March 4-7, 2021.

St. James’ racing career began in a showroom stock sedan in the 1970s and had its grand finale more than two decades later in a special commemorative ceremony on the “yard of bricks” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For additional details on St. James’ much-anticipated appearance at the next year’s Concours event, log on to VintageMotorsport.com.

