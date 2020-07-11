Power tops opening Road America practice

Will Power waited until the last lap to go from nowhere to quick time Saturday at Road America and ruin Jack Harvey’s mini-celebration in the only practice period for today’s IndyCar race.

With everyone bolting on the much-quicker optional tires, Power threw down a lap of 1m46.002s in the Verizon Penske Chevy to pip Harvey’s hot lap of 1m46.160s in the Meyer Shank Honda. Harvey has never led a practice session in his short IndyCar career and backed up his fine showing at Indianapolis with another strong run.

Josef Newgarden wound up third best after turning an early trip of 1m46.191s in hisTeam Penske car before the track really got rubbered in. Felix Rosenqvist was fourth at 1m46.230s in Chip Ganassi’s Honda while Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five at 1m46.251s in his Andretti Autosport Honda.

Alexander Rossi, who captured last year’s race here by 30 seconds, had to settle for ninth after a couple of off-track excursions but everyone seemed to be struggling to keep their black tires under them.

Scott Dixon, winner of the first two races of 2020, wound up 15th but was only half a second behind Power as the first 20 cars were within one second on the scenic 4-mile road course.

Qualifying will be held for at 2:15 ET and the doubleheader opener is set for 5:15 p.m on NBCSN.

RESULTS