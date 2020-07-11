PODCAST: Antron Brown

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown made the most of his time at home during the COVID-19 forced hiatus, but he’s ready to get back racing. Before the NHRA took to Indianapolis this weekend, Brown had an in-depth conversation with The Racing Writer’s Podcast on engaging with his children during quarantine, how he stayed busy around the house, and more:

The dynamic within the Brown family with his sons being racers

How Brown felt about his children following in his footsteps

Why team ownership is next on his agenda with AB Motorsports

A preview of the NHRA return at Indianapolis and how racing will look during a pandemic

Whether his team has put the gremlins of 2019 behind them

The surreal numbers and accomplishments of his career

What Brown is processing during a 3.7-second run

Some of his biggest accidents

Where Brown believes the NHRA is in popularity