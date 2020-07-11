PODCAST: Antron Brown

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown made the most of his time at home during the COVID-19 forced hiatus, but he’s ready to get back racing. Before the NHRA took to Indianapolis this weekend, Brown had an in-depth conversation with The Racing Writer’s Podcast on engaging with his children during quarantine, how he stayed busy around the house, and more:

  • The dynamic within the Brown family with his sons being racers
  • How Brown felt about his children following in his footsteps
  • Why team ownership is next on his agenda with AB Motorsports
  • A preview of the NHRA return at Indianapolis and how racing will look during a pandemic
  • Whether his team has put the gremlins of 2019 behind them
  • The surreal numbers and accomplishments of his career
  • What Brown is processing during a 3.7-second run
  • Some of his biggest accidents
  • Where Brown believes the NHRA is in popularity

