Leclerc, Raikkonen and Perez called to stewards after qualifying

Charles Leclerc was one of three drivers to be called to the stewards after qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari driver facing two investigations.

A wet qualifying session started 45 minutes late but the FIA were able to fit the whole session in, with Leclerc dropping out in Q2 as Ferrari again struggled at the Red Bull Ring. After finishing second in the first race of the season on Sunday, he was eliminated in 11th place and then called to the stewards for two separate incidents.

The first is for allegedly crossing the control line after a red flag was shown, with the session suspended due to Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo stopping at Turn 4. Drivers are not allowed to complete the laps they are on when a red flag comes out as they will not count.

Leclerc was also summoned for allegedly impeding Daniil Kvyat in Turn 9 and Turn 10 in Q2, with both drivers ultimately being eliminated in that session.

As well as Leclerc’s summons, Kimi Raikkonen has been called to the stewards for the same red flag indiscretion, while Sergio Perez has to make a trip to explain why he allegedly didn’t respect yellow flags at Turn 3 during Q1.

Raikkonen qualified in 16th place and Perez a disappointing 17th as the first session ended slightly prematurely due to the red flag caused by Giovinazzi’s stoppage. The Italian had spun at Turn 9 and damaged his rear wing against the barrier, but tried to continue back to the pits before parking his car on the outside of Turn 4.