Catching Up With: Roger Penske

Roger Penske calls in for a wide-ranging interview, starting with the Race for Equality & Change program he’s initiated, his quest to sign more IndyCar engine partners, thoughts on future IndyCar schedules, helping the Indy Lights series to grow its car counts, and Team Penske’s ongoing sports car ambitions.

