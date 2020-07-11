Catching Up With: Roger Penske

Roger Penske calls in for a wide-ranging interview, starting with the Race for Equality & Change program he’s initiated, his quest to sign more IndyCar engine partners, thoughts on future IndyCar schedules, helping the Indy Lights series to grow its car counts, and Team Penske’s ongoing sports car ambitions.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.