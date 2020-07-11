Catching Up With: Roger Penske

Roger Penske calls in for a wide-ranging interview, starting with the Race for Equality & Change program he’s initiated, his quest to sign more IndyCar engine partners, thoughts on future IndyCar schedules, helping the Indy Lights series to grow its car counts, and Team Penske’s ongoing sports car ambitions.
IndyCar 3m ago
Newgarden beats Harvey to Road America pole
For the second straight weekend, Team Penske spoiled a pole run for Jack Harvey. Josef Newgarden threw down the fastest lap of the two (…)
Formula 1 48m ago
Sainz ‘risked everything’ for career-best P3 on Styrian GP grid
Carlos Sainz said he enjoyed the challenge posed by the soaking wet conditions during qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix, as he secured (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Leclerc relegated to 14th by grid penalty as Ferrari woes continue
Charles Leclerc will start the Styrian Grand Prix in 14th place as a result of a grid penalty for impeding Daniil Kvyat during qualifying (…)
SRO America 1hr ago
Maxson, Schwartz, Pombo rule TC America Race 2 at VIR
Victor Gonzalez Jr. (VGMC Honda Civic Type-R) led the field to the green flag, but Tyler Maxson (Copeland Motorsports Hyundai Veloster N (…)
SRO America 1hr ago
Cooper rebounds to win VIR GT4 Race 2
Michael Cooper and his No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop McLaren 570S started only fourth, but soon made up for lost time in the second race for the (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Hamilton ‘as close to perfect’ as possible with pole lap
Lewis Hamilton says his stunning pole position lap at the Styrian Grand Prix was as close to perfect as he could get in wet conditions. (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Leclerc, Raikkonen and Perez called to stewards after qualifying
Charles Leclerc was one of three drivers to be called to the stewards after qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix, with the Ferrari driver (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Power tops opening Road America practice
Will Power waited until the last lap to go from nowhere to quick time Saturday at Road America and ruin Jack Harvey’s mini-celebration in (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
Chris Syfert, 1950-2020
Sports car racing has lost one of its brightest lights with the passing of Chris Syfert, whose battle against pancreatic cancer came (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Hamilton slick in slippery Styrian GP qualifying
Lewis Hamilton dominated a soaking wet qualifying session for the Styrian Grand Prix, topping the time sheet in the treacherous (…)
Comments