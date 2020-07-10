Video exclusive: Shelby memorabilia in the Atzbach Collection, Mecum Indy Auction

Mecum responded to our request for a more in-depth look at the John Atzbach Collection — including the Ken Miles GT350R “Flying Mustang” — in Mecum’s July 10-18 Indy sale by providing a series of video exclusives for Vintage Motorsport.

Since Atzbach’s collection of Shelby memorabilia begins live bidding Monday, July 13, we’re starting with insight from both Atzbach and appraiser Vernon Estes — who’s worked closely with Atzbach — about the massive scope and significance of the 15,000-item memorabilia collection.

Watch the video at VintageMotorsport.com.