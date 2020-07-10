Mugello confirmed as F1 adds two more races in 2020

Formula 1 will race at the Italian circuit of Mugello for the first time in September as part of an iconic tripleheader, while the Russian Grand Prix has also been confirmed as a potential event at which fans could return.

Mugello (pictured above) emerged as a candidate to host Ferrari’s 1000th race in recent months as the Ferrari-owned track can slot into a mid-September gap. F1 has now confirmed it will be the ninth round fo the season on September 13, forming the third tripleheader of the season with previously announced races at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza.

“We are delighted to welcome Mugello to the Formula 1 calendar for the 2020 season,” F1 CEO Chase Carey said. “I want to thank the promoter for all their hard work to make this happen. I know all our fans will be excited to see us go racing at this amazing circuit and Ferrari tifosi will be treated to a celebration of the team’s 1000th race.”

The race at Mugello will officially be called the Tuscan Ferrari 1000 Grand Prix, following the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on September 6.

The 10th round of the season has also been confirmed with the Russian Grand Prix taking place on its original date of September 27. Although F1 will revisit plans to hold races behind closed doors on a regular basis while monitoring the global situation regarding COVID-19, the race at Sochi has already restarted ticket sales.

F1 continues to plan for a revised season calendar featuring 15-18 races, with the Portuguese circuit of Portimao also expected to join the schedule soon as part of a back-to-back with Russia.

Hopes of rearranging the Chinese Grand Prix have taken a hit from an announced ban on international sporting events in that country for the rest of the year, but F1 is still aiming for an October round in Canada as well as a likely November date for Vietnam before finishing the season with a tripleheader of two races in Bahrain and the final round in Abu Dhabi.

If a race in Montreal is not possible, another option F1 is understood to be exploring is a further European tripleheader featuring Imola, Hockenheim and Portimao, with Russia being a standalone race as the furthest traveling distance for the teams.

“We are delighted to announce Mugello and Sochi will be part of the 2020 calendar and want to thank all our partners for their support in recent weeks,” Carey said of the confirmed races. “We had great start to our season in Austria last weekend and we are increasingly confident in our plans to race throughout the remainder of 2020.

“The Russian Grand Prix is a major moment in our season, and we are looking forward to being back in Sochi in September. We are equally excited to see Formula 1 race for the first time at Mugello, an occasion that will mark Ferrari’s 1000th Grand Prix. Both races will be a huge boost for fans with more announcements on the next races in our calendar coming in the weeks ahead.”