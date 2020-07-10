Green Savoree lays out refund options for Toronto IndyCar tickets

The third-longest standing race on the NTT IndyCar calendar was wiped out for 2020 by COVID-19, but Toronto promoters Kim Green and Kevin Savoree are giving the paying customers a couple of ticket options.

Originally scheduled for this weekend, the 34th Honda Indy Toronto had to be canceled because of the pandemic, but fans can either apply for a refund by August 10 or apply their purchase to the 2021 street race that only trails Indianapolis and Long Beach in longevity.

A memo sent to all the ticketholders read:

“Today, as we head into what would have been the 2020 Honda Indy Toronto race weekend, we are heartbroken knowing we will not be seeing our incredible fans at Exhibition Place. Your patience is deeply appreciated as we have worked through the process of handling ticket purchases for the 2020 event.

Tickets purchasers on file for 2020 will receive an automatic deferral of their tickets to the 2021 event. No action is required. New tickets will be issued for the 2021 Honda Indy Toronto. Fans who do not plan to attend in 2021 may apply for a refund by August 10, 2020, and should send an email indicating this to tickets@hondaindytoronto.com for further direction.

Should you have any additional questions, please contact tickets@hondaindytoronto.com. Please stay safe and healthy as we all continue to navigate the global COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to seeing you at the 2021 Honda Indy Toronto at Exhibition Place!”

Green Savoree Promotions still has Mid-Ohio, Portland and St. Pete on the 2020 docket.