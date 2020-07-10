Burt Levy’s audiobook wins top award

The American Auto Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association has named the audiobook version of Vintage Motorsport columnist Burt Levy’s novel, The Last Open Road, the best motorsports book of 2019. It’s the first time an audiobook or a work of fiction has won the award.

Levy also won the AARWBA’s Best Column of 2019 honors for his Vintage Motorsport column about racing one of Bill Griffith’s Formula Vees at a VSCDA event at Blackhawk Farms Raceway.

The Last Open Road — originally self-published in July 1994 and now in its 10th hardcover printing — is the coming-of-age story about a blue-collar, 19-year-old New Jersey gas station mechanic getting swept up in the glamorous, dangerous, upper-crust and occasionally decadent world of open-road sports car racing in the early 1950s.

For the audiobook version, Levy rewrote the book in the style of a 1950s radio play. He collaborated with Concept One Media to produce it using professional voice actors, sound effects, period music, and authentic ’50s car and racing sounds.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.