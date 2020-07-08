Pirelli GT4 America Sprint drivers primed for VIR return

Pirelli GT4 America Sprint Series drivers get back to racing July 9-12 at Virginia International Raceway. The event will feature three series races including the make up for the cancelled Round 3 from St. Petersburg, as well as the originally scheduled Rounds 4 and 5 of the 2020 championships. The series returns to action after a four-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pro division drivers Drew Staveley and Michael Cooper were winners in Rounds 1 and 2 respectively back in March at Circuit of The Americas and come into the weekend tied atop the drivers standings. Staveley, the 2019 GT4 America Sprint Am champion, will drive the No. 12 Ian Lacy Racing G3 Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Three-time SRO Motorsports America Driver’s Champion Cooper will pilot the No. 10 Blackdog Speed Shop McLaren 570S GT4 — he placed second and a third last year at VIR so it’s a track he’s been able to secure positive results at.

Spencer Pumpelly, who finished second and fourth at COTA, comes into the weekend sitting tied with Jarett Andretti for third place, 10 points behind the leaders. He’ll drive the No. 66 TRG Porsche 718 Cayman GT4. Andretti and the No. 18 Andretti Autosport McLaren 570S enter after finishing sixth and second in Rounds 1 and 2 in Texas. Rounding out the Pro division field is James Pesek and the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4.

In the Am division, Flying Lizard Motorsports’ Michael Dinan, Round 1 winner at COTA, enters the weekend tied atop the drivers’ championship standings with Round 2 winner Rearden Racing’s Paul Terry. Dinan will drive the No. 210 Aston Martin Vantage GT4, while Terry will get behind the wheel of the No. 59 Aston Martin Vantage GT4. Rearden Racing also brings its No. 191 Aston Martin Vantage GT4 for driver Jeff Burton. Burton sits fourth in the standings coming into the weekend.

Jason Bell will drive the No. 2 GMG Racing Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, he finished fifth and sixth in class at COTA. A second Ian Lacy Racing G3 Racing Ford Mustang GT4 entry will be driven by Frank Gannett, who finished eighth in Round 1 at COTA in the No. 24 entry.

Mark Klenin, who switched from McLaren to SIN machinery for this season, enters the No. 62 KPR SIN R1 GT4. Jeff Courtney, the 2018 Sprint Am champion, brings his No. 99 RecStuff Racing Mercedes AMG GT4 to VIR. Courtney, who previously raced with Maserati machinery, finished with a pair of sevenths back in March at COTA. Stephen Cameron Racing brings it’s No. 119 BMW M4 GT4 to Virginia for driver Sean Quinlan.

Rounding out the Am field is Canadian Tom Collingwood, who will drive the No. 69 BGB Motorsports Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 (Collingwood is entered to run Round 3) and Christopher Gumprecht in the No. 79 C.G. Racing Inc. Mercedes-AMG GT4. Gumprecht is entered to race Rounds 4 and 5.

Action for the Pirelli GT4 America Sprint series starts Thursday, July 9 at 10am Eastern for the first practice session of the weekend. Round 3 of the championships is scheduled for a green flag start of 12:40pm local time on Friday. Rounds 4 and 5 are scheduled for Saturday (9:25am) and Sunday (3:35pm) respectively.

Catch all the races live at YouTube.com/GTWorld.