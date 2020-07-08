Johnson cleared to return to racing after two negative COVID tests

Jimmie Johnson has been medically cleared to return to NASCAR Cup Series competition after two negative COVID-19 tests.

The seven-time Cup Series champion will be back in his race car this weekend at Kentucky Speedway after missing just one event. Johnson sat out last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis, with Justin Allgaier serving as his substitute, after he had a positive COVID-19 test result early last week. It was the first time he has missed a race in his Cup Series career.

Two negative test results within 24 hours were required for Johnson to be cleared to race. Johnson tested negative on Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by his doctor Tuesday evening. He has not experienced any symptoms of the virus.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” said Johnson, whose wife Chandra also had a positive test result early last week. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

Hendrick Motorsports also tested four crew members for COVID-19 and all four also had negative test results.