IMS Museum re-opens; Granatelli exhibit planned

Tours of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway track resumed Monday, July 6, and the Museum re-opened on Tuesday. The Museum also announced that a new exhibit about racing promoter Andy Granatelli will debut Aug. 1.

“Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by O’Donovan & McCardel Wealth Management of Raymond James” will chronicle the life and legacy of the marketing wizard who turned an oil additive — STP Oil Treatment — into a household name, and won the Indianapolis 500 as a car owner through sheer will, persistence and a work ethic ingrained from childhood.

The Granatelli brothers — Andy, Joe and Vince — were a true rags-to-riches story. They grew up in a tough Chicago neighborhood, yet the trio became automotive entrepreneurs before their teenage years.

The brothers went on to promote races at Chicago’s Soldier Field, barnstorm across the Midwest fair circuit with an auto thrill show, and eventually build the family business, Grancor, into a multi-million dollar powerhouse.

