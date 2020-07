Contrary to President Donald Trump’s tweet this morning suggesting a substantive decline in NASCAR ratings, NBC-TV’s primetime coverage of Sunday’s Brickyard 400 Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was viewed by an impressive 4.04 million people, the preliminary numbers including a noteworthy 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The live coverage of the race won by Kevin Harvick was the most-viewed show on Sunday evening.

Full review of the statistics to follow.