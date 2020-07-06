de Vries joins Toyota Gazoo Racing as test, reserve driver

2019 FIA Formula 2 Champion and current Mercedes-Benz Formula E and FIA WEC LMP3 driver Nyck de Vries has been named as the new test and reserve driver for Toyota Gazoo Racing’s FIA WEC project for the remainder of the 2019-2020 campaign, and the 2021 Le Mans Hypercar season.

The 25 year old Dutchman replaces French driver Thomas Laurent in the role, who left the team after his one year contract expired last month.

The appointment means that de Vries will be tasked with testing the current Toyota TS050 HYBRID LMP1 car ahead of the FIA World Endurance Championship’s return to racing following the COVID-19 crisis. He will also form a key part of the test and development effort for the Toyota factory team’s new for 2021 Le Mans Hypercar the Toyota GR Super Sports Hybrid, and will be the nominated reserve driver for the Toyota Gazoo Racing team for the FIA WEC in both 2020 and 2021.

de Vries has already sampled the TS050, completing 43 laps at the WEC’s Rookie Test in Bahrain last December, and will be back at the wheel of the current car this week as the team works with the low-downforce aerodynamic package that will be used at Spa and Le Mans.