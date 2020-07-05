Multi-car wreck in the pits at Indy

A multi-car crash on pit road at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ended the day for several drivers and injured one of Ryan Blaney’s crew members.

The competition caution on Lap 14 brought the field down pit road, which is one of the narrowest on the NASCAR circuit. A chain reaction severely damaged both JTG Daugherty Racing cars (Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) as well as those of Corey LaJoie, Brennan Poole, Justin Allgaier, and Martin Truex Jr.

The red flag is out in the #Brickyard400 after a serious incident on pit road. 📺: NBC | @IMS pic.twitter.com/9ZmgGPSuw8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 5, 2020

Christopher Bell and Chris Buescher were also involved but able to continue. The other six drivers retired from the race.

Zach Price, the rear tire changer on Blaney’s No. 12 Team Penske Ford, was hit by Poole during the accident. Price was able to scoot back toward the pit wall, but the race was red-flagged to clean up pit road and for the safety team to tend to Price. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Blaney’s crew chief Todd Gordon told his driver that it was a leg injury, and Price would be OK. Price was seen on the NBC Sports coverage smiling and giving his team the thumbs up before being loaded into the ambulance.

Allgaier was substituting in the No. 48 Chevrolet for Jimmie Johnson after he tested positive for COVID-19. Because he had to start at the rear of the field, Allgaier was in the middle of the accident.

“Once the wreck started happening in front of us, and we all got bottled up, it’s just one car after another we’re getting run into,” said Allgaier. “Just a shame. I hate it for these guys on this Ally 48. They’ve done such a great job; they prepared so well for the circumstances. Obviously, our hearts and our thoughts are with Jimmie right now and his family, that’s the most important piece of all this is getting him back to the racetrack soon, and I wanted to do well for them today, and it’s disappointing to be standing here.”

The accident was the second bit of misfortunate for Truex, who had fallen through the field before the caution came out because of a spark plug issue, which resulted in him being caught in the pile-up.