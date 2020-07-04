Dixon tops Indy GP warm-up

Scott Dixon led the way in Saturday morning’s warm-up session for the Indy Grand Prix but Sage Karam probably felt the best about his car after 30 minutes.

Dixon, who won the season opener at Texas last month and starts seventh today in his CGR Honda, laid down a lap of 1m11.077s and was two-tenths clear of defending NTT IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden’s Penske Chevy. Ryan Hunter-Reay was third fastest followed by Graham Rahal and Felix Rosenqvist.

But Karam, making his first road course start in three years, jumped up to sixth quick in the Dreyer & Reinbold Chevy after qualifying 23rd out of 26 cars on Friday.

Jack Harvey, set to start on the outside of Row 1, was a little late getting to the grid and Alexander Rossi missed 10 minutes with what was reported as a clutch issue, but the session was totally lost for Marco Andretti. After qualifying a disappointing 25th, Andretti had some kind of CV joint failure just as practice began and never made a lap.

The race will be televised on NBC starting at noon Eastern.

RESULTS