TA2 results from Mid-Ohio under appeal

A number of TA2 teams and drivers have officially informed the Trans Am Racing Company and SCCA Pro Racing of their intent to appeal the results of the TA2 race from the Mid-Ohio event held on June 28.

The established protocol will see SCCA Pro Racing General Manager Sydney Davis Yagel make a determination to seat the Court of Appeals panel,

“We fully support the process. There are competitors on both sides of the issue and the SCCA Pro Racing Court of Appeals Panel is the appropriate venue to address the situation and make a decision that everyone can accept,” said Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett.

The final results will remain provisional until the Court of Appeals decision has been made.