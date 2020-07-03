Logano draws Indy Cup pole

Joey Logano and Kurt Busch will lead the field to the green flag Sunday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A random draw gave the pole to Logano and the No. 22 Team Penske team. Busch will start second for his 700th NASCAR Cup Series start.

Alex Bowman will start third with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson lining up fourth. Johnson is a four-time winner at Indianapolis and could join Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon as the only NASCAR drivers with five wins at the speedway. Aric Almirola completes the starting top five.

The rest of the top 10 are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, and Chase Elliott. Defending Indianapolis winner Kevin Harvick will start 11th.

Further back in the starting line-up is Matt Kenseth in 21st, Clint Bowyer 22nd, and Erik Jones 23rd. Cole Custer will come from the 30th position while fellow rookie Christopher Bell lines up 35th.

There are 40 drivers entered in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.

STARTING LINE-UP