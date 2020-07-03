Herta entry links up with 'No one runs on empty' campaign for Indy GP

Colton Herta’s No. 88 Andretti Harding Steinbrenner NTT IndyCar Series entry will use the GMR Grand Prix event to raise awareness and drive donations in support of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana.

Centered around the ‘No One Runs on Empty’ campaign, the charitable partnership is meant to aid more than one million Indiana residents who do not have adequate access to food.

“We are really happy to provide a platform for the launch of this campaign,” said Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti. “We were very proud to be able to join Gleaners recently at IMS for the Mega Fresh Mobile Pantry event and saw the importance of their work firsthand. This is a key time in our community, and we hope to join Gleaners in doing our part to help create greater awareness and make sure that no one runs on empty.”

The Anthem Foundation had committed to matching the first $1 million in donations as Gleaners looks to bridge a gap of more than 150 million meals needed in the state.

“Food insecurity is a higher indicator than income for the prevalence of the top 10 chronic diseases and conditions facing Americans today,” said Gleaners CEO John Elliott. “But it doesn’t stop there. A food insecure child can have attendance issues and learning difficulties. A hungry adult may have productivity and attendance issues at work. Hunger can lead to crime, job loss, increased health costs, homelessness, and more. We can positively impact both hunger and health outcomes by investing in the healthiest, most nutritious variety of food possible, and combining our efforts with health system providers.”