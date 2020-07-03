Harvey buoyant with front row start for Indy GP

At their present success rate, the Meyer Shank Racing team and driver Jack Harvey might consider lobbying the NTT IndyCar Series to hold all of its events on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Partnered with Arrow SPM in 2019, the Briton qualified the No. 60 Honda third at the Indy GP and earned the first podium for the team owned by Mike Shank and Jim Meyer with a gutsy drive to reclaim third by the checkered flag. Shifting to an alliance with Andretti Autosport this season, Harvey’s Honda was moments away from delivering the team its first IndyCar pole on his favorite road course, but Team Penske’s Will Power spoiled the celebration as the last driver to cross the timing line in qualifying.

Regardless, Harvey’s front-row date on Saturday next to Power’s No. 12 Chevy is yet another team-best by the 27-year-old. The baking enthusiast also led Honda’s 15-car stable, not to mention the entire Andretti fleet, in the intense qualifying session.

“Mega effort by the entire Meyer Shank Racing crew to put the No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda on the front row for the GMR Grand Prix,” he said. “We did well in practice this morning and we have been working really hard to be competitive, and I felt that we were going to have good pace during qualifying. This is the best we have done as a team.”

Harvey is confident he and race engineer Andy Listes can keep the No. 60 in the podium hunt.

“The [car] has been great. The car has great straight-line speed, and we have the pace that we need to carry into the race,” he said. “The car is very strong on both the black and red sets of Firestone tires. We are so optimistic to follow that into tomorrow and have another successful day.”