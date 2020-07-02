Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

My racing life and career - Guenther Steiner

Andy Hone/Motorsport Images

My racing life and career - Guenther Steiner

Podcasts

My racing life and career - Guenther Steiner

By 2 hours ago

By |

Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner visits The Marshall Pruett Podcast for a brisk episode of “My Racing Life and Career.”

The entertaining Italian shares stories of his introduction to the sport through rallying and transition to Formula 1, then dives into a number of topics, including his emotional management style depicted in Netflix’s “Drive To Survive” series, unique approach to handling F1 drivers, and a supreme skill at punctuating conversations with curse words.

, Formula 1, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home