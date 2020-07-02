My racing life and career - Guenther Steiner

Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner visits The Marshall Pruett Podcast for a brisk episode of “My Racing Life and Career.”

The entertaining Italian shares stories of his introduction to the sport through rallying and transition to Formula 1, then dives into a number of topics, including his emotional management style depicted in Netflix’s “Drive To Survive” series, unique approach to handling F1 drivers, and a supreme skill at punctuating conversations with curse words.