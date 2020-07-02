My racing life and career - Guenther Steiner
Andy Hone/Motorsport Images
My racing life and career - Guenther Steiner
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner visits The Marshall Pruett Podcast for a brisk episode of “My Racing Life and Career.”
The entertaining Italian shares stories of his introduction to the sport through rallying and transition to Formula 1, then dives into a number of topics, including his emotional management style depicted in Netflix’s “Drive To Survive” series, unique approach to handling F1 drivers, and a supreme skill at punctuating conversations with curse words.
Guenther Steiner, Formula 1, Podcasts
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marshall Pruett
The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
More …
35m
Top Gun Racing co-owner Gary Trout says the team he’s formed with Bill Throckmorton has changed its plans to delay their NTT IndyCar (…)
38m
Presented by Click to subscribe and get 25% off using code “BACK25” ‘WELCOME RACE FANS’ reads the sign across the entrance to the Red (…)
2hr
IMSA’s GT Daytona class has felt the impact of COVID-19 more than most forms of North American motor racing. As the WeatherTech (…)
3hr
Presented by Click to subscribe and get 25% off using code “BACK25” Esteban Ocon says he wants Fernando Alonso to become his Renault (…)
3hr
Presented by Click to subscribe and get 25% off using code “BACK25” Lewis Hamilton says it would mean more to him to win the Formula 1 (…)
4hr
NTT IndyCar Series drivers are preparing for a second consecutive race where sweltering heat will play a significant role in the event. (…)
5hr
Presented by Click to subscribe and get 25% off using code “BACK25” Sebastian Vettel has confirmed he was never offered a new contract by (…)
5hr
Presented by Click to subscribe and get 25% off using code “BACK25” Romain Grosjean admits he is more concerned than teammate Kevin (…)
6hr
He’s backed three Andrettis (Jarett, John and Marco), two generations of Herta, Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Tony Stewart, (…)
More RACER
Comments