Zanardi undergoes additional surgery

Alex Zanardi has undergone a second round of neurosurgery and remains in a medically-induced coma in an Italian hospital after sustaining severe injuries in a hand cycling accident just under two weeks ago.

Zanardi underwent a CT scan on Monday that, according to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital, revealed “an evolution of the patient’s state which made it necessary to resort to a second neurosurgery”. The procedure lasted two-and-a-half hours, after which he was returned to intensive care. Twenty-four hours after the surgery, the hospital issued an update reporting that while his condition is stable, his neurological status remains serious. Until further developments warrant otherwise, no other medical updates are planned.

The two-time CART champion and four-time Paralympic gold medalist veered wide on a descent during a hand cycling road race on June 19 and strayed into the path of oncoming traffic, colliding with a heavy vehicle.