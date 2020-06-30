Le Mans to run with spectators

The 2020 edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which has been delayed from its traditional slot in June to 19-20 September, will run with spectators on site to watch the action.

The ACO said that ticket sales have been ‘suspended until further notice, pending government announcements and according to the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic’. However, anyone who has already booked tickets will be allowed to attend the event.

“Ticket sales have been suspended in the hope that conditions improve, enabling current restrictions on large crowds to be lifted,” the statement reads. “Only ACO members and anyone who already holds a ticket for the race will be admitted to the circuit as a spectator.

“ACO members, spectators and authorized resellers who have already booked and paid for grandstand tickets, camping areas, parking spaces or ACO member hospitality areas may purchase the corresponding tickets for the race.”

At the event, the ACO will also pay tribute to frontline workers.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans said:“At the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year, solidarity and responsibility will be more than mere words. The principles form the foundation of an event that will celebrate togetherness and fraternity.

“We will be paying tribute to the heroes of the crisis and saluting the commitment of the members of our club, volunteers, teams, partners, institutions, media and fans – without whom this race could not take place and who have already made it a memorable occasion.

“We have always been at the forefront of technological innovation to improve safety and sustainable mobility. Responsibility is one of our founding principles. We are therefore sure that our loyal spectators will understand our position and support our decision. We will not be breaking any attendance records this year.

“However, all the magic of the race will remain intact and the spectator experience – trackside or from a distance – will remain world-class.”

There is no word on how many spectators had already made bookings for this year’s race.