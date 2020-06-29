The Week in Sports Cars, June 29, with Pruett and Goodwin

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast, all driven by listener Q&A, with Marshall Pruett and Graham Goodwin.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 3m43s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (43m55s)
- General (1h04m19s)
- Fun (1h16m27s)
