Mercedes to run all-black livery in 2020, pledges to be more inclusive

Mercedes has revealed a new livery for the 2020 season, running an all-black design as a public pledge to improve diversity within the team.

Lewis Hamilton has been proactive in his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, including calling on Formula 1 to take action in order to open up more opportunities for those from different backgrounds. Mercedes says it has just 3% of its organization identify as from an ethnic minority group and only 12% of the team is female, so it is committing to become more inclusive, with its all-black livery “a clear statement that we stand against racism and all forms of discrimination.”

The livery will mark the first time Mercedes has raced in anything other than a silver-based color scheme in F1, and will be used throughout the 2020 season, starting this weekend in Austria. Team principal Toto Wolff says the new livery — including the pledge to ‘End Racism’ on the halo — and establishment of a Diversity and Inclusion program come as an admission that Mercedes needs to improve.

“Racism and discrimination have no place in our society, our sport or our team: this is a core belief at Mercedes,” Wolff said. “But having the right beliefs and the right mindset isn’t enough if we remain silent. We wish to use our voice and our global platform to speak up for respect and equality, and the Silver Arrow will race in black for the entire 2020 season to show our commitment to greater diversity within our team and our sport.

“We will not shy away from our weaknesses in this area, nor from the progress we must still make; our livery is our public pledge to take positive action. We intend to find and attract the very best talents from the broadest possible range of backgrounds, and to create credible pathways for them to reach our sport, in order to build a stronger and more diverse team in the future.

“I would also like to use this opportunity to thank our parent company Mercedes-Benz and our family of team partners who have supported and encouraged this initiative.”

All F1 teams will also carry a rainbow and the hashtag #WeRaceAsOne on their cars this season, as the sport regognizes the strength people have shown during the Covid-19 crisis and pledges to increase diversity across the grid.