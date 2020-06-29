Lundqvist sweeps FR Americas opener at Mid-Ohio, Bogle provisional F4 winner

After nearly an eight-month hiatus, the Formula Regional Americas and Formula 4 United States championships returned to action at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, June 26-28, with more than 50 Honda-powered cars entered at the central Ohio circuit.

FR Americas

The pair of FR Americas races each featured hard-fought battles up and down the order, but it was Global Racing Group rookie Linus Lundqvist who controlled the weekend with a dominant debut.

The 2018 BRDC British F3 champion’s No. 26 Paytrim machine swept the weekend, qualifying on pole with a new track qualifying lap record (1m19.273s), then leading lights to checkers in both 30-minute features. The two outstanding drives earned Lundqvist the Omologato Perfectly Timed Move of the Race.

“Two wins, two pole positions and fastest lap — it’s very hard to beat an opening weekend like that,” Lundqvist said. “Obviously it wasn’t easy, especially when you look at how large and competitive the field is. I’m a very small part in this operation; the team gave me a great car and I went out there and did my part.

While HMD Motorsports driver David Malukas’ race craft shined on the technical 15-turn, 2.4-mile circuit, he played second fiddle to Lundqvist all weekend. Topping the charts early in qualifying, Malukas was edged out of pole position in the final laps by just .001s, the closest qualifying margin in series history.

In Race 1, Malukas, starting second, bobbled the F1-style standing start and dropped back to fifth before Turn 1. Still, he worked his way back to third by the final lap and clinched second after an unforced error sent Santiago Urrutia flying off course, the Uruguayan forfeiting his podium position to his teammate.

Newman Wachs Racing’s Victor Franzoni finished third.

In Race 2, Malukas challenged Lundqvist for the point in the early laps, but his focus soon changed from challenging for first to defending his second-place position which allowed Lundqvist to pull away.

Malukas held on, completing his FR Americas debut weekend with a pair of second-place finishes, Urrutia recovering in Race 2 to claim the podium finish he missed out on earlier in the weekend.

FR AMERICAS RACE 1 RESULTS

FR AMERICAS RACE 2 RESULTS

F4 United States

The world’s largest FIA F4 starting field, 33 cars, lined up for Race 1 at the Honda-supported Mid-Ohio circuit. While teams and drivers were ready to go racing, Mother Nature had other plans in mind, plaguing the first round with a torrential downpour. As rain worsened the already slick track conditions, lightening was spotted, forcing race control to call the round even before the green flag reemerged.

Since no green laps were taken, points were not awarded. The series will attempt to make up the round at a later date.

With no official lap times clocked in Race 1, the grid for Race 2 was based off qualifying results. Christian Bogle started on the pole, and, after three restarts, led all the way. The race ended in yellow after a debris from an off car littered the track forced race competition to a halt. Crosslink/Kiwi Motorsport driver Dylan Tavella crossed the line second with Velocity Racing Development rookie Hunter Yeany rounding out the provisional podium.

After several cars failed post-race technical inspection, all F4 weekend results are provisional. Final results will be released following an appeals hearing.

F4 US RACE 1 – POSTPONED

F4 US RACE 2 PROVISIONAL RESULTS

The next rounds for both series will be at VIRginia International Raceway on the Andy Scriven Memorial Race Weekend, July 17-19. For race replays and live streaming visit FanRacing.Live. For more information on the championships visit: F4USChampionship.com or FRAmericas.com.