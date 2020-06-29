HPD extends contract with PMH through 2023

Honda Performance Development has extended its partnership with Parella Motorsports Holdings through 2023, to remain the sole engine supplier to the FIA F4 U.S. and FR Americas Championships.

In combination with the recent announcement that PMH is taking ownership of commercial promotion for the two popular single-seat ladder series, the future is bright for developing world class open-wheel racing talent in North America.

The FR Americas and F4 U.S. championships both give developing drivers the chance to demonstrate their skills on an international platform, with affordability and safety as top priorities. Cars in both series’ cars are powered by HPD-modified versions of the current Honda Civic Type R engine manufactured in Marysville, Ohio, just a few miles north of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course which this weekend hosted the FR/F4 opening rounds.

The FR Americas spec Ligier Crawford F3 chassis all are powered by a turbocharged 303-horsepower edition, while similar F4 U.S. cars use a normally aspirated 160-bhp engine.

“We are eager to continue the strong momentum in developing racing talent in North America by leveraging our unique product and program capabilities,” said Ted Klaus, President of HPD. “I’d like to thank our partners SCCA Pro Racing, Ligier and Hankook for taking the risk with us, starting in 2015, to power the dreams of future IndyCar stars.

“Our consistent, reliable, and powerful HPD-developed Type R race engines have helped create affordable racing opportunities for developing open wheel racers, and we see even more opportunities with this new partnership,” Klaus continued. “We’re excited that PMH has taken an active interest in helping aspiring professional racers achieve their goals ‘Powered by Honda’, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for these series and their participants.”