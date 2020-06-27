Live Stream: Bryce Menzies in the BITD Silver State 300 desert race
Live Stream: Bryce Menzies in the BITD Silver State 300 desert race
44
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By
|
Marty Fiolka
6 hours ago
Stream the action as professional desert racing returns in the Nevada desert at the Best In The Desert (BITD) VT Construction Silver State 300 presented by Polaris RZR. A huge field of motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, trucks and buggies will take on the scenic and challenging race that’s the first big competition in the sport since March’s BFGoodrich Mint 400.
Adding another layer of interest and intrigue comes courtesy of the Red Bull/Toyo Tires-backed unlimited truck of Bryce Menzies. In a historic first, his team and a crew of experienced production talent will offer viewer complete coverage of the all-wheel-drive No. 7 Trick-Truck for all 300 miles of today’s race. The remote production will include both live helicopter and in-car footage that begins at 11:30am Pacific/2:30pm Eastern and should last for around six hours.
Enjoy this first-ever live coverage of the event:
VIDEO
Bryce Menzies, Off Road, Videos
44
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Marty Fiolka
A lifelong enthusiast of off road motorsports, Marty Fiolka raced his first Baja 1000 in 1992 and still enjoys getting behind the wheel via his annual BFG Team Rennsport NORRA Mexican 1000 effort.
A graduate of University California at Long Beach, he founded The Rennsport Group in 1995 to execute motorsports public relations programs for Nissan, Infinity, Exxon, Mitsubishi, SCORE International and later became the editorial and marketing director for Dirtsports Magazine. Marty is a current contributor to RACER Magazine and RACER.com as well as operating the promotional agency for Crandon International Raceway and annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup.
Fiolka was a 2014 Inductee to the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) and was instrumental in founding the Wide Open Baja adventure business and Ensenada's Horsepower Ranch. He also served as the associate producer of the original Dust to Glory documentary film and author of two books; 1000 Miles to Glory: The Baja 1000 Story and The Big Blue M: The History of McMillin Racing.
More …
6hr
Lewis Hamilton has reacted with frustration via social media to controversial comments made by former F1 chief executive Bernie (…)
6hr
Ride inside an IMSA legend as Porsche factory driver Patrick Long straps into the 800hp Fabcar Porsche 935 from 1984, then hurls it (…)
6hr
Imagine American racing champions A.J. Foyt and Jimmy Bryan competing alongside European Grand Prix stars Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel (…)
16hr
After an extended off season, the Honda-powered Formula Regional Americas and Formula 4 United States Championship drivers kicked off (…)
18hr
Veteran Tony Ave mastered changing conditions to score his 38th career pole in Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli completion, leading (…)
20hr
Cameron Beaubier picked up right where he left off at the end of May, the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha rider ending Friday as (…)
21hr
A long, emotional, and attention-filled week has Darrell Wallace Jr. worn out and frustrated, but he can see the light at the end of the (…)
1d
With the NASCAR Cup Series set for its first doubleheader this weekend at Pocono, drivers may have to settle for only having one good day, (…)
1d
Historic Sportscar Racing and Masters Historic Racing officials announced today that next month’s HSR Masters Historic Racing Weekend (…)
More RACER
Comments