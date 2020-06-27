Live Stream: Bryce Menzies in the BITD Silver State 300 desert race

Stream the action as professional desert racing returns in the Nevada desert at the Best In The Desert (BITD) VT Construction Silver State 300 presented by Polaris RZR. A huge field of motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, trucks and buggies will take on the scenic and challenging race that’s the first big competition in the sport since March’s BFGoodrich Mint 400.

Adding another layer of interest and intrigue comes courtesy of the Red Bull/Toyo Tires-backed unlimited truck of Bryce Menzies. In a historic first, his team and a crew of experienced production talent will offer viewer complete coverage of the all-wheel-drive No. 7 Trick-Truck for all 300 miles of today’s race. The remote production will include both live helicopter and in-car footage that begins at 11:30am Pacific/2:30pm Eastern and should last for around six hours.

Enjoy this first-ever live coverage of the event: