1984 Porsche 935 in-car audio with Patrick Long

Ride inside an IMSA legend as Porsche factory driver Patrick Long straps into the 800hp Fabcar Porsche 935 from 1984, then hurls it around Laguna Seca like he’s hunting for lap records during the 2018 edition of the Rennsport Reunion.
Videos 5hr ago
Live Stream: Bryce Menzies in the BITD Silver State 300 desert race
Stream the action as professional desert racing returns in the Nevada desert at the Best In The Desert (BITD) VT Construction Silver State (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Hamilton ‘sad and disappointed’ at Ecclestone comments
Lewis Hamilton has reacted with frustration via social media to controversial comments made by former F1 chief executive Bernie (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 6hr ago
Audio broadcasts of 1957-1958 “Race of Two Worlds” at Monza
Imagine American racing champions A.J. Foyt and Jimmy Bryan competing alongside European Grand Prix stars Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 16hr ago
Bogle, Lundqvist take F4 U.S. and FR Americas poles
After an extended off season, the Honda-powered Formula Regional Americas and Formula 4 United States Championship drivers kicked off (…)
Trans Am 17hr ago
Ave scores TA pole in the wet at Mid-Ohio
Veteran Tony Ave mastered changing conditions to score his 38th career pole in Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli completion, leading (…)
Bikes 20hr ago
Beaubier breaks lap record again at Road America
Cameron Beaubier picked up right where he left off at the end of May, the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha rider ending Friday as (…)
NASCAR 21hr ago
Wallace keen to refocus on the racing
A long, emotional, and attention-filled week has Darrell Wallace Jr. worn out and frustrated, but he can see the light at the end of the (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Pocono double will pose unique challenges - Hamlin
With the NASCAR Cup Series set for its first doubleheader this weekend at Pocono, drivers may have to settle for only having one good day, (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 1d ago
Masters Historic Racing Weekend at Watkins Glen cancelled
Historic Sportscar Racing and Masters Historic Racing officials announced today that next month’s HSR Masters Historic Racing Weekend (…)
