1984 Porsche 935 in-car audio with Patrick Long

Ride inside an IMSA legend as Porsche factory driver Patrick Long straps into the 800hp Fabcar Porsche 935 from 1984, then hurls it around Laguna Seca like he’s hunting for lap records during the 2018 edition of the Rennsport Reunion.

Marshall Pruett

The 2020 season marks Marshall Pruett's 34th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.