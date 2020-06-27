Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

1984 Porsche 935 in-car audio with Patrick Long

Ride inside an IMSA legend as Porsche factory driver Patrick Long straps into the 800hp Fabcar Porsche 935 from 1984, then hurls it around Laguna Seca like he’s hunting for lap records during the 2018 edition of the Rennsport Reunion.

