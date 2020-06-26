Williams reveals new livery following ROKiT split

Williams has revealed its new livery for the 2020 Formula 1 season following its split with title sponsor ROKiT.

The original livery for the FW43 featured a lot of red due to the influence of ROKiT’s company colors and branding on the sidepods and rear wing. However, Williams announced at the end of May it had split with ROKiT when also confirming the team is open to a full sale as it looks to safeguard its future.

With the title sponsor change came the need for a new livery, and on Friday morning Williams unveiled an updated design that is predominantly white but features both the light blue from the original livery and a darker blue that has been more commonly used by the team in the past.

There is increased prominence for the Sofina branding on the car, with the company founded by Michael Latifi — father of Williams driver Nicholas — already having been a sponsor prior to the ROKiT split.

The FW43 has not run since pre-season testing, with Williams opting against a shakedown of any car before the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix next weekend. The team is looking to improve on last year’s poor showing where it scored just a solitary point and finished bottom of the constructors’ championship.