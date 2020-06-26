Masters Historic Racing Weekend at Watkins Glen cancelled

Historic Sportscar Racing and Masters Historic Racing officials announced today that next month’s HSR Masters Historic Racing Weekend at Watkins Glen International, scheduled for July 10-12, has been cancelled following Wednesday’s mandatory two-week quarantine order issued by New York, New Jersey and Connecticut applying to visitors to the tri-state area from nine specific states.

Although the HSR Masters Historic Racing Weekend at The Glen in upstate New York has attracted a growing list of nearly 120 entries from around the country, too many competitors set for the event are based in one of the states named in the order as having high rates of COVID-19.

The new tri-state order currently applies to travelers from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah, and Texas. A significant number of competitors entered for the HSR Masters Historic event are located in those states. Event sanctioning body HSR, and the majority of its management and field staff, is based in Florida.

In what was to be a new event at The Glen for 2020, the HSR Masters Historic Racing Weekend included the Masters Endurance Legends USA series and a complete schedule of HSR races and run groups.

HSR next races September 18-20 VSCDA Elkhart Lake Vintage Festival XXXV at Road America.