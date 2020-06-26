Beaubier breaks lap record again at Road America

Cameron Beaubier picked up right where he left off at the end of May, the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha rider ending Friday as the fastest of the MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike class as Round 2 at Road America kicked off on Friday.
Beaubier was dominant in May, easily winning both HONOS Superbike races after earning pole position and establishing a new track record. And it didn’t take long for Beaubier to re-establish his domination, the four-time MotoAmerica Superbike champion breaking his lap record from round one in the opening session of Road America 2 when he lapped at 2m10.926s.
With the second afternoon session wet, Beaubier didn’t even take to the track with his record-setting lap coming on his last lap in the first session.
M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Bobby Fong ended up second fastest with his 2m13.416a – 2.49 seconds off Beaubier’s best and just ahead of Beaubier’s teammate Jake Gagne, the YZF-R1 rider turning a 2m13.475s. Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz was fourth fastest and the last man in the 2:13s with Fong’s teammate Toni Elias ending up fifth.
Supersport qualifying was led by the rider who dominated both races in Road America 1 – HONOS Racing’s Richie Escalante. The Mexico City resident put in a best of 2m19.332s in Q1 to lead M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly, the Floridian 0.95s off Escalante’s pace. Celtic HSBK’s Brandon Paasch was third fastest with a 2m21.028s.
Dominic Doyle is out to show that his double win in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup races at the end of May in Road America 1 were no fluke, besting the first qualifying session today at Road America. Doyle and his BARTCON Racing Kawasaki led Landers Racing’s Rocco Landers by 0.56s and third-placed Benjamin Gloddy by 2.9 seconds with his 2m39.989s lap.
With the second session wet, the fastest Stock 1000 times came in the first session with Celtic HSBK Racing’s PJ Jacobsen, the man who won the class at Road America 1, ending up on top with his best lap of 2m15.279s – 0.9s faster than Altus Motorsports’ Cameron Petersen. Michael Gilbert Racing’s Michael Gilbert was third fastest, 1.6 seconds behind Jacobsen.
Landers was fastest in the opening dry session of the Twins Cup class with the afternoon session’s track conditions less than ideal. Landers lapped at 2m30.265s to best Road America 1 double winner Kaleb De Keyrel. Cooper McDonald was third fastest in the opening session.
Superbike
- Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 2:10.926
- Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 2:13.416
- Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 2:13.475
- Mathew Scholz (Yamaha) 2:13.613
- Toni Elias (Suzuki) 2:14.092
- David Anthony (Suzuki) 2:14.340
- Josh Herrin (BMW) 2:16.680
- Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 2:16.846
- Max Flinders (Yamaha) 2:20.396
- Jeremy Coffey (BMW) 2:20.412
Supersport Q1
- Richie Escalante (Kawasaki) 2:19.332
- Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 2:20.282
- Brandon Paasch (Yamaha) 2:21.028
- Nate Minster (Yamaha) 2:21.531
- Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 2:22.130
- Jason Aguilar (Yamaha) 2:22.241
- Kevin Olmedo (Suzuki) 2:22.271
- Lucas Silva (Suzuki) 2:22.778
- Nolan Lamkin (Yamaha) 2:22.875
- Max Angles Fernandez (Yamaha) 2:23.918
Liqui Moly Junior Cup Q1
- Dominic Doyle (Kawasaki) 2:39.989
- Rocco Landers (Kawasaki) 2:40.549
- Benjamin Gloddy (Kawasaki) 2:42.918
- Samuel Lochoff (Kawasaki) 2:44.063
- Gus Rodio (Kawasaki) 2:44.318
- Daniel Cano Flores (Kawasaki) 2:45.569
- Cody Wyman (Yamaha) 2:45.554
- Liam Roach (Kawasaki) 2:45.343
- Jack Roach (Kawasaki) 2:46.343
- Joseph LiMandri Jr. (Kawasaki) 2:46.363
Stock 1000
- PJ Jacobsen (Ducati) 2:15.279
- Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 2:16.179
- Michael Gilbert (Kawasaki) 2:16.918
- Corey Alexander (Kawasaki) 2:17.005
- Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 2:17.945
- Alex Dumas (Suzuki) 2:18.957
- Danilo Lewis (BMW) 2:19.964
- Travis Wyman (BMW) 2:20.625
- Joseph Giannotto (Kawasaki) 2:21.139
- Hunter Dunham (Yamaha) 2:21.538
Twins Cup
- Chris Parrish (Yamaha) 2:31.700
- Jason Madama (Yamaha) 2:32.248
- Cooper McDonald (Yamaha) 2:32.671
- Hayden Schultz (Yamaha) 2:33.079
- Jackson Blackmon (Suzuki) 2:33.114
- Kaleb De Keyrel (Yamaha) 2:33.547
- Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 2:34.042
- Toby Khamsouk (Suzuki) 2:36.270
- Shawn Hill (Yamaha) 2:40.216
- Ryne Snooks (Suzuki) 2:40.933
