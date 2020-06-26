Baja 500 rescheduled for August 4-9

After reviewing numerous options with Baja California and Ensenada, Mexico authorities as well as Private Sector Organizations, SCORE International has announced a new date of August 4-9 for the BFGoodrich Tires 52nd annual SCORE Baja 500, presented by 4 Wheel Parts.

The Ensenada event, originally scheduled for July 14-19 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will serve as the season opener of the 2020 SCORE World Desert Championship. It will include qualifying for SCORE Trophy Truck, SCORE TT Legend, Class 1 and the Trophy Truck Spec classes to be held midway through race week.

“SCORE International will continue to monitor the COVID-19 status and will apply an officially approved Health Protocol plan for race logistics,” said SCORE President/Race Director Jose A. Grijalva. “We are also working in coordination with official health protocol plans from hotels, restaurants and other services in Ensenada to implement all requirements.”

“SCORE International acknowledges the support and patience of everyone involved and is continuing to focus on the health and safety of our racers, sponsors, media, fans, staff and the citizens of Baja California in these unprecedented times. SCORE will diligently adhere to all of the health protocols established for our race by the Mexican government.”