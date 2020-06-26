Almirola draws Pocono pole

Aric Almirola will lead the field to the green flag in the Saturday race at Pocono Raceway.

Almirola, who ended last weekend sliding backward across the Talladega finish line to finish third for Stewart-Haas Racing, earned the pole through the random draw. It is the fourth time Almirola has started on the front row this season. The draw is done in groups of 12.

Ryan Blaney will start second. Blaney, winner last time out at Talladega, also won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono in 2017.

The rest of the starting top five are Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Chase Elliott. Hamlin and Busch won the two races at Pocono last season.

Starting sixth will be Joey Logano with Kurt Busch starting seventh. Brad Keselowski will start eighth, Kevin Harvick ninth, and Alex Bowman 10th.

Forty drivers will start the Pocono Organics 325.

The NASCAR Cup Series will run a doubleheader at Pocono this weekend. Saturday will be a 325-mile race at 130 laps. Sunday will be 350 miles and 140 laps.