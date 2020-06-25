Verstappen opts against Red Bull test due to quarantine

Max Verstappen is not taking part in Red Bull’s test at Silverstone on Thursday due to United Kingdom quarantine restrictions.

Red Bull is running a 2020 car at the home of the British Grand Prix, with Alex Albon completing the full test for the team. The plan had been to run both drivers before Austria next weekend, but in order for Verstappen to test he would have had to arrive in the UK two weeks ago, due to quarantine regulations.

Given the fact that the current testing restrictions limit Red Bull to 100km on demonstration tires using this year’s car, the team and Verstappen felt the sacrifices required for such little running were not worth the difficulty, with 100km equating to just 17 laps of the grand prix circuit.

As a result, Albon is driving the RB16 on an extremely hot day in the UK, having previously carried out some running in a Formula 3 car as he gets back up to speed following lockdown conditions.

Red Bull is just the third team to use up a filming day and run a current car in preparation for the delayed start of the Formula 1 season, with AlphaTauri running both a current and two-year-old car at Imola on Wednesday and Racing Point using its 2020 car at Silverstone last week.

Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault have all only carried out tests with 2018 machinery at Silverstone, Mugello and the Red Bull Ring respectively.