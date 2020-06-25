NASCAR podcast: AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger loves driving race cars again, and part of the reason comes from his partnership with Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger has won two Xfinity Series races with Kaulig in less than a year, including his first on an oval in NASCAR.
Allmendinger visits The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss that accomplishment and why it meant so much. He also explains going from being miserable behind the wheel to how things have changed since the end of 2018.
Plus:
Without previously knowing the Kaulig Racing team, how he landed a ride there
The blunt feedback Allmendinger has offered the organization about its cars, but the pressure he still put on himself to perform
Taking a broadcast role with NBC Sports and whether he was giving up on racing
If having a full-time ride again is in the past
What Allmendinger likes about the Xfinity Series – and why fans should too
