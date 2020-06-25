NASCAR podcast: AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger loves driving race cars again, and part of the reason comes from his partnership with Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger has won two Xfinity Series races with Kaulig in less than a year, including his first on an oval in NASCAR.

Allmendinger visits The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss that accomplishment and why it meant so much. He also explains going from being miserable behind the wheel to how things have changed since the end of 2018.

Plus: