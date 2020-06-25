Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

NASCAR podcast: AJ Allmendinger

Nigel Kinrade/Motorsport Images

NASCAR podcast: AJ Allmendinger

NASCAR

NASCAR podcast: AJ Allmendinger

By 2 hours ago

By |

AJ Allmendinger loves driving race cars again, and part of the reason comes from his partnership with Kaulig Racing. Allmendinger has won two Xfinity Series races with Kaulig in less than a year, including his first on an oval in NASCAR.

Allmendinger visits The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss that accomplishment and why it meant so much. He also explains going from being miserable behind the wheel to how things have changed since the end of 2018.

Plus:

  • Without previously knowing the Kaulig Racing team, how he landed a ride there
  • The blunt feedback Allmendinger has offered the organization about its cars, but the pressure he still put on himself to perform
  • Taking a broadcast role with NBC Sports and whether he was giving up on racing
  • If having a full-time ride again is in the past
  • What Allmendinger likes about the Xfinity Series – and why fans should too

, NASCAR, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home