BHA adds fourth Pilot Challenge entry for Chase, Brockman

Bryan Herta Autosport closed the 2019 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season with two Hyundai Veloster N TCR entries, returned in 2020 with a third, and has continued its rapid growth by announcing a fourth that will be driven by Parker Chase and Spencer Brockman.

With Chase (19) and Brockman (20), BHA will feature one of IMSA’s youngest lineups to develop in the sports car championship’s top development series. The duo will debut in July at Sebring.

“I am more than excited to be joining Bryan Herta Autosport in the Hyundai Veloster N TCR for the remainder of the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season,” said Chase, who moves over from the AIM Vasser Sullivan GT Daytona program. “Coming off great success the last two years, I am confident that we will have the car we need to bring home wins in the Vertical Bridge Hyundai Veloster N TCR. Spencer and I have been great friends for quite a few years now, so it is going to be a blast working with each other as teammates.”

Where Chase has spent his time in touring and GT cars, Brockman enters the BHA family from junior open-wheel racing where he’s found success in regional Formula Atlantic competition.

“I am beyond thrilled to begin working with the guys at Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai,” he said. “This will be my first season competing in IMSA, and I would not want to be working in any other program. You can see how much effort Hyundai has been putting into their Veloster N TCR program over the last couple of seasons, and the results speak for themselves. I look forward to getting things started at Sebring in a few weeks.”