TV ratings: Talladega

Monday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega, which was rained out on Sunday, averaged a 2.1 rating and 3.36 million household viewers on FOX. It was the most-watched Monday NASCAR race (excluding the Daytona 500) since 3.51m watched a rescheduled Texas race in 2014. The Talladega event, however, received unusually widespread mainstream media attention before it ran, following amid reports of a noose being found in the garage of Bubba Wallace. Last year’s first Talladega race, which ran on a Sunday in April on FOX, averaged 2.8/4.52m.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega also put up strong numbers. Saturday’s race on FS1 averaged 0.65/998,000 viewers, up from 0.49/755,000 for last Sunday’s Homestead race on the cable network. (The Saturday Xfinity race from Homestead got a 0.93/1.46m on FOX.)

The upward trend continued for Monster Energy Supercross, which averaged 0.41/666,000 on NBC Sunday afternoon. The World of Outlaws also made a rare appearance on free-to-air TV as part of the “CBS Sports Spectacular” show, averaging 0.28/391,000 on Sunday.