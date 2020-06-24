IMS Museum moving forward with plans to sell items not related to its mission

Officials from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Foundation — the non-profit organization that operates the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and owns the Museum collection — announced that they will implement a strategic deaccessioning program to enable the Museum to focus directly on its mission of celebrating the thrill, innovation and adventure of motor racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Indiana’s rich automotive heritage.

An accepted best practice among museums, deaccessioning is the term for the process of removing an item from a museum’s permanent collection. The IMS Foundation is undertaking the process with automobiles and motorcycles that are not related to the Museum’s mission, and proceeds will be used for future acquisitions directly related to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and Indiana automotive history, and for the direct care of the Museum’s collection.

The future sale of the items is part of an ongoing, multi-year initiative established in 2015 by the IMS Foundation Board of Directors that was followed by a study of the vehicle collection initiated in 2018. Sales will not include any Indianapolis 500-winning cars or other historically significant race cars in the collection, such as the 1954/55 Mercedes-Benz W196, 1964 Ferrari 250LM or 1966 Ford GT40.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.