The Week In IndyCar, June 23, Listener Q&A

It’s another packed episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, all driven by questions submitted via social media.
A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 18m06s mark in the episode):
“Alex Zanardi is one of the few people I would consider a hero. Do you have any Zanardi stories you’d like to share?”
“Are you satisfied with the response from INDYCAR regarding the social issues taking place in our country right now?”
“In the last mailbag, Robin Miller rated IRL 1996-1999 years as kind of second-class racing compared to the 2000’s when CART teams began to switch to IRL. What are your thoughts about IRL racing in the 1990’s?”
“Is it realistic that the next series of engine and/or aero regulations could be designed to induce more lifting and/or braking at large ovals?”
