The Week In IndyCar, June 23, Listener Q&A

Image by Dan R. Boyd

It’s another packed episode of The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show, all driven by questions submitted via social media.

A sampling of the items posed this week (Q&A begins at the 18m06s mark in the episode):

  • “Alex Zanardi is one of the few people I would consider a hero. Do you have any Zanardi stories you’d like to share?”
  • “Are you satisfied with the response from INDYCAR regarding the social issues taking place in our country right now?”
  • “In the last mailbag, Robin Miller rated IRL 1996-1999 years as kind of second-class racing compared to the 2000’s when CART teams began to switch to IRL. What are your thoughts about IRL racing in the 1990’s?”
  • “Is it realistic that the next series of engine and/or aero regulations could be designed to induce more lifting and/or braking at large ovals?”

