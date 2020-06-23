Spectators OK'd for Mid-Ohio Trans Am / Vintage GP weekend

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course announced today that it will open its gates to spectators on a limited basis this weekend for the Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio featuring the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The June 26-28 race weekend is the longest continuously-running annual event at the motorsports facility in Lexington, Ohio.

The Vintage GP and Trans Am will operate under the “Responsible RestartOhio” guidelines for COVID-19 after receiving approval from government officials for limited spectator attendance. Motorhome and tent camping will also be permitted during the event.

The grandstands will not be open.

Spectators will be subject to a temperature check and health screening when entering the facility. Visit midohio.com for ticket information and midohio.com/COVID19 for more information on the essential health and safety protocols necessary for their attendance this weekend.

“Fans always add to the weekend excitement,” said Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett. “We appreciate everyone at Mid-Ohio working with the state officials to allow for spectators. We know they miss racing just as much as we do.”

Trans Am will join the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda and the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda.

“Our entire team greatly appreciates the leadership of Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Husted in responsibly restarting Ohio as well as the county commissioners and Health Commissioner Bragg of Morrow County along with Ohio State Representative Romanchuk,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “I know our fans are excited to see live racing again, and we will continue to work closely with our local health officials to ensure the event is handled in a safe manner.”

Fans unable to attend the event won’t miss out on the Trans Am action which will be live streamed from the Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App (download HERE).

The stream will also be available on the series Facebook and YouTube pages.

Streams will begin five minutes before the start of each race on Saturday and Sunday.

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

ENTRY LIST