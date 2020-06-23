Heart of Racing team to skip July 4 Daytona IMSA

The new Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 team has opted out of IMSA’s return to action at the July 4 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race set for Daytona International Speedway.

The GT Daytona effort made its debut in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with team principal/driver Ian James partnering AMR factory driver Nicky Thiim and full-season pilots Alex Riberas and Roman de Angelis. The No. 23 Aston Martin was the first entry to retire, though, after suffering a hard crash.

“As a team, we are very fortunate to not have any external commercial pressures factoring in our decision-making process on when we go back racing,” James said. “We are racers to the core and want to be out there competing; but we have decided on a conservative approach to going back.”

James and the team’s leadership group will monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and make an assessment on the best time to resume traveling and racing in IMSA’s GTD category.

“Our team owners are incredibly supportive and team well-being is priority number one,” he added. “From what I know, IMSA are doing everything possible to make sure that the conditions will be safe for all involved, and I am sure we will be back in the paddock in the near future.”