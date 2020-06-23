Heart of Racing team to skip July 4 Daytona IMSA

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The new Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 team has opted out of IMSA’s return to action at the July 4 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race set for Daytona International Speedway.

The GT Daytona effort made its debut in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona with team principal/driver Ian James partnering AMR factory driver Nicky Thiim and full-season pilots Alex Riberas and Roman de Angelis. The No. 23 Aston Martin was the first entry to retire, though, after suffering a hard crash.

“As a team, we are very fortunate to not have any external commercial pressures factoring in our decision-making process on when we go back racing,” James said. “We are racers to the core and want to be out there competing; but we have decided on a conservative approach to going back.”

James and the team’s leadership group will monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and make an assessment on the best time to resume traveling and racing in IMSA’s GTD category.

“Our team owners are incredibly supportive and team well-being is priority number one,” he added. “From what I know, IMSA are doing everything possible to make sure that the conditions will be safe for all involved, and I am sure we will be back in the paddock in the near future.”

