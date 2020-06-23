Cadillac to sponsor Sebring summer IMSA race

Cadillac will sponsor IMSA’s July 18 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Sebring International Raceway. Winners of the 2017 and 2019 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring with its DPi-V.R, the luxury brand will lead the newly-named Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring.

“High performance driving is part of Cadillac’s DNA. We have all missed racing and we’ve been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to see our DPi-V.R prototypes compete on the track again,” said Cadillac president Steve Carlisle. “That’s why Cadillac is proud to support IMSA’s return to racing as the title sponsor of the July 18 race at Sebring, one of the world’s most iconic tracks.”

IMSA resumes its season on July 4 at Daytona International Speedway, and stays in the state of Florida for the Sebring round before moving throughout the country and returning to close the season in November with the legendary 12-hour race.

“Cadillac has been a Sebring and IMSA partner for years, and we’re grateful for their support,” Sebring president Wayne Estes said of the 2h40m race. “Adding this event to the season schedule is a tremendous benefit to Sebring and IMSA fans. Having never hosted an international touring series event in the summer at Sebring, this will be a new experience for all of us and one we are anxious to give to our fans and competitors.”