Photos: Days one and two of the SVRA Vintage Festival at Road America

Racers and spectators were greeted with perfect weather at Road America as all parties were eager to get back to racing with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association’s Vintage Festival. Check out Vintage Motorsport’s preview story for the schedule, entry list, and ticket information for the event. Stay tuned for more coverage, including a story in the upcoming July/August issue of Vintage Motorsport Magazine with photos from Scott Paceley and words from VM columnist Burt (B.S.) Levy.

View the full gallery of images at VintageMotorsport.com.